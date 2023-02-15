Listen to this article

McLaren's motorsport division is introducing an updated version of its GT3-spec 720S, originally launched back in 2018. The track-only machine gains the "Evo" suffix to reflect changes made to boost aero and durability. Homologated for the 2023 season, the race car boasts quick-release fastenings for the front bumper and splitter, making it easier for teams to replace the parts.

These body panels have been redesigned to generate additional downforce and transfer the overall balance forwards. McLaren is fitting a new front hood gurney for better balance and greater cooling. In addition, the auxiliary lamps have been relocated to provide improved visibility while racing into the night. At the back, the wing gurney is taller for better downforce and there's also an adjustable wing pylon mechanism.

McLaren 720S GT3 Evo

The 720S GT3 Evo comes fitted with TTX40 Öhlins four-way adjustable dampers and the engineers have made additional changes to the front and rear upper wishbones. Closed face bells for the brakes improve disc durability, and new uprights are also on the list of tweaks for the 2023 car.

McLaren is already taking orders for newly built cars in Evo specification and is also offering these upgrades as a package for existing vehicles. The GT3 is not the only track-only 720S as some of you will also remember the GT3X from a few years ago. That was essentially an unrestricted version by not having to comply with GT3 class regulations.

As for the street-legal car, the 720S will reportedly be superseded by a 750S expected to break cover in both coupe and convertible body styles this April. It’ll have 740 horsepower from a twin-turbo V8 engine, or 30 hp more than before. According to a report published by Automotive News at the beginning of the month, it'll carry a starting price of $342,000 and offer the "perfect blend" of the 720S and the hardcore 765LT.

The 750S is said to go down in history as McLaren’s final non-electrified model. Production of the 720S ended in January and its replacement will command a 10-percent premium. A teaser is likely coming by the end of this month. The car is apparently sold out for this year and 2024 in the United States.