To mark the opening of a newly refurbished showroom in Mayfair (London), Land Rover has prepared an ultra-exclusive Range Rover. It's been developed by the Special Vehicle Operations division as a UK-only special edition of which only 16 examples are going to be made. They've already been sold despite an exorbitant price tag of £250,000, so pretty much in Rolls-Royce Cullinan territory. At current exchange rates, that's about $301,000 or €281,000.

Painted in Lansdowne Grey Gloss with a contrasting Corris Grey Gloss roof, the Range Rover rides on 23-inch forged wheels with a black satin finish and Corris Grey Satin. It gets an assortment of SV Anthracite and Graphite Atlas exterior accents and black chrome two-piece metal script badging. The latter was made by Britain's oldest family-owned jeweler (Fattorini) and is found at the front and rear of the vehicle.

2023 Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition

5 Photos

Rounding off the changes on the outside are SV Bespoke-branded puddle lamps, laser-etched SV logos, a white ceramic SV roundel, and a black Land Rover oval. Open the cargo area and the Tailgate Event Suite with a pair of rear-facing seats gets leather cushions. The lavish cabin has been wrapped in rosewood and ebony aniline leather upholstery, complemented by ebony mohair carpet mats with leather binding.

In a bid to justify the steep asking price, the Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition has fitted other niceties varying from satin black ceramic controls to a black anodized metal finisher. SVO used diagonal stitch embroidery and put Moonlight Chrome accent finishes. As a final touch, the illuminated treadplates are adorned by "SV Bespoke – Lansdowne Edition 1 of 1" lettering to highlight the SUV’s exclusivity.

Priced at a quarter of a million pounds, the special edition commands a massive premium over a base Range Rover, available in the UK from just under £100,000. It's also a lot more expensive than the range-topping long-wheelbase SV, which costs "only" £181,720. Despite the hefty premium, that didn't stop 16 wealthy people from signing their names on the dotted line to buy the most luxurious version of the current-generation SUV.