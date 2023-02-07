Listen to this article

Built in the early 2000s during the peak of the retro mania among automakers, the Chevrolet SSR has never been a much sought-after vehicle. It was supposed to pay homage to the classic Chevy pickup trucks of the late 1940s and early 1950s but its quirky design and relatively high prices led to sales below expectations. According to different sources, a total of 24,150 SSRs were produced and 24,112 of them were bought by the public.

This number means it is becoming increasingly difficult to find an SSR in mint condition for sale. And even if you find one, its price is probably going to be more than what you would like to spend. But what if you find an original example with just 950 miles on the clock? A car that has never been touched by water and has been sitting in a garage for the last almost two decades? You’ll probably be ready to spend a little more.

This is exactly the case with a 2005 SSR that was recently sold on eBay for $49,875 which is probably around the original price of the vehicle. It is a true time capsule that has less than 1,000 original miles and according to the ad, the car has never seen rain and has never even been washed. There’s more good news – it has always been stored in a climate-controlled environment, though it is certainly in need of a very detailed wash and paint restoration.

Under the hood is a 6.0-liter V8 engine with 390 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque. This is the more powerful of the two available mills for the SSR, which was available for the 2005 and 2006 model years. In this particular vehicle, the V8 is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, which makes it an ever-rarer machine.

From what we are able to see in the photos, indeed the car looks completely original without any missing parts. We hope the yellow 2005 SSR will receive the attention it deserves and will soon be restored to its factory look.