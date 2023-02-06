Listen to this article

The Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 is considered by many to be one of the greatest GT-Rs of all time. Released in 1999, the R34 was the latest iteration of Nissan's legendary Skyline GT-R series, which had been in production since 1969.

The R34 GT-R's popularity has only grown since its discontinuation in 2002, with many enthusiasts and collectors now seeking out examples in good condition. Its status as a true icon of the Japanese sports car regime is further cemented by its numerous appearances in popular video games, movies, and anime. It was the last of its kind, before Nissan separated the Skyline from the GT-R nameplate, bringing us the long-enduring but current GT-R R35.

The R34 GT-R was famous for its versatility, as it was equally at home on the road as it was on the track. Its relatively upscale interior, comfortable seating, and advanced infotainment system made it a pleasure to drive on long trips, while its high-performance capabilities made it a thrilling experience when pushed to the limit.

The R34 GT-R was also known for its handling and stability, thanks to its advanced all-wheel drivetrain and advanced suspension setup. The car's aerodynamic design and weight distribution also made it highly capable on the track.

However, the R34 GT-R was very popular for its tunability, making it a top choice among performance enthusiasts. In stock form, it was powered by a twin-turbo 2.6-liter inline-six engine that made 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts) and 289 pound-feet (392 Newton-meters) of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in just 4.5 seconds.

The modified GT-R in the video embedded above was way more powerful, though. During the dynamometer runs, its best pull was recorded at just a hair over 800 metric horses or around 789 hp (588 kW).

That's a huge jump, and we're curious to see the extent of the modifications employed. We're expecting upgraded turbochargers, intercoolers, exhaust systems, and air intake systems, but who knows? Then again, this wasn't the most powerful R34 GT-R we've ever seen, with one example even making up to 1,000 hp, so we're not entirely surprised.