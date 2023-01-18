Listen to this article

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is a formidable track opponent. It packs an astonishing performance punch that shames many of its more expensive rivals. However, it’s not perfect, and a new Throttle House YouTube video highlights one of its deficiencies in a drag race against a stock Nissan GT-R R35 Nismo and a tuned GT-R R34.

Powering the R35 Nissan GT-R Nismo is the brand’s twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine. It produces 600 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 481 pound-feet (652 Newton-meter) of torque. It’s the beefiest of the trio, weighing 3,867 pounds (1,754 kilograms), but it also has all-wheel drive. The R34 in attendance packs a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six engine tuned to produce 1,000 hp (746 kW). It weighed 3,439 lbs (1,560 kg) when it was new.

The Corvette Z06 is in a pickle by comparison, sending just 670 hp (493 kW) exclusively to the rear wheels. The naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8 churns out 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque while weight is a smidge less than that of a stock R34 at 3,434 lbs (1,558 kg).

The R35 and Z06 were no match for the tuned R34 from a dig, which blasted to victory in the first race. The R34 struggled for traction at the start, falling behind the R35 and Z06, but its extra power made up the difference, passing the pair of modern machines. The Corvette struggled the most for traction, coming in last, with the R35 taking second place.

The rolling race didn’t neuter the R34’s performance capabilities, which walked away from the other two cars. However, the bout did give the Z06 a fighting chance against the R35, allowing the Corvette to use all of its power to beat the Nissan. The Chevy crossed the finish line just ahead of the R35 by half a car length.

The Corvette Z06 offers plenty of power, but getting it all to the ground is a challenge for the rear-wheel-drive sports car. However, if traction isn’t an issue, the Corvette’s potent 670-hp V8 can easily compete with the GT-R’s twin-turbo V6. Performance capability extends beyond the output figures on the spec sheet.