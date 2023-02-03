Listen to this article

Volvo is one of the automakers that has pledged to go electric-only by the end of the decade. The Swedish company is investing big money into converting its product range and its production facilities, and it turns out a slew of new electric vehicles are currently under development. According to a new report, Volvo will launch at least six new battery-powered vehicles by 2026.

The information comes from Reuters which cites “two people with knowledge of the plans.” Volvo will reportedly convert its core models, including all its SUVs, sedans, and wagons, into electric vehicles and launch a brand new luxury electric van for the Chinese market. In Australia, Volvo will switch to a purely electric lineup by 2026.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Volvo is planning to release its own version of the Zeekr 009 MPV for the Asian markets. The brand has never produced a family van in the past and wants to play it safe by using an existing model as a base. According to the available information, the styling of the MPV will be tweaked to fit the Volvo design language. There could be changes under the hood, too.

Interestingly, Reuters also reports that Volvo has moved the development work on its future sedans and the said three-row van to its research center in Shanghai. The publication also speculates that the XC90 and XC60 SUVs will be transformed into electric vehicles. The same is apparently also valid for the S60 and S90 and, we suppose, their respective V60 and V90 wagon versions.

Volvo’s most recent new product is the EX90, which is a large, three-row electric SUV that made its North American debut during the 2023 CES last month. The vehicle has a massive 111-kWh battery pack, good for an estimated 300 miles of range per single charge. The most powerful version features a dual-motor setup with a peak output of 496 horsepower (370 kilowatts) and 671 pound-feet (910 Newton-meters) of instant torque. The 2024 EX90 is now available for pre-order in the United States, though the prices have not been finalized yet.