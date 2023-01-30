Listen to this article

Mazda axed the Mazda6 in North America in May 2021 but the model continued to be available in other markets around the world. Just recently, the automaker’s UK division announced the Mazda6 will no longer be available in Britain as well due to slow sales and the ever-growing demand for crossovers and SUVs. But are a few other markets where the Mazda6 will soldier on for the time being.

CarExpert reports that Australia won’t lose the Mazda6. A local spokesperson for the manufacturer told the publication the vehicle still plays an important role in Mazda’s Australian range. “We’re looking forward to the launch of the upcoming 20th anniversary model this year, along with an update to the Mazda 6 lineup,” the spokesperson added.

Gallery: 2023 Mazda6 20th Anniversary Edition

23 Photos

In December last year, Mazda celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Mazda6 – the original model was launched in 2002 – with a special edition model. Available as a sedan or a station wagon, the Mazda6 20th Anniversary Edition is offered in Artisan Red or Rhodium White with new 19-inch wheels and chrome finished radiator grille. That special edition model is about to go on sale in Australia very soon.

In the Land Down Under, the Mazda6 typically ranks second in the midsize sedan segment after the Toyota Camry in terms of sales. There are now fewer competitors than before in that segment, as the Ford Mondeo, Kia Optima, and Subaru Liberty have all been discontinued. Australia is one of the very few markets that still have the 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, which is no longer available in Japan.

As for the Mazda6’s future, it looks uncertain for now. There have been rumors about an upscale, rear-wheel-drive successor but the last time we heard about it, Mazda said it is not doing it. We don’t know how long the current model will survive but it is already one of the oldest products in the automotive industry. The 2023 Mazda6 is sold in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and China.