Debuting at the CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept came with an industry first – a set of third-row jump seats. This makes the Revolution Concept the first pickup truck to get a third row of seating, though it's still a mystery if this will stay true in its production version.

Without an engine residing under the hood, designers of the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept were given the liberty to increase cabin space. The concept's Chief Interior Designer Ryan Nagode found inspiration to design the third-row jump seats in a unique place – the bleachers at baseball and football games.

Nagode noticed that many parents and spectators were carrying portable, folding stadium seats to use while watching the events. He realized that this concept could be integrated into the design of the Ram 1500 Revolution, allowing for an industry-first third-row jump seat while still maintaining the ability to haul cargo.

"During the development process, I was taking my son back and forth to his baseball and football games, and I couldn't help but notice how many parents and spectators were carrying these folding stadium seats for watching the events," said Nagode. "The appearance matched so well with the ideas we had come up with, so it seemed obvious to marry these two concepts together."

The team conducted research on different types of stadium seating and found that while they were not comfortable, they were portable and could clip into bleachers. They then designed two jump seats that were lightweight and could be folded up when not in use, allowing for more cargo space. The seats were also removable and could be used for tailgating or other outdoor activities.

With the addition of the powered mid-gate, the Ram 1500 Revolution offers multiple flexible seating configurations. The seats are crafted in the same manner as the seats found inside any Ram Truck today, and provide a limo-like space for second and third-row passengers. Nagode and his team were able to create a unique and practical solution for truck owners who want the ability to haul both people and cargo.

Then again, Ram has confirmed that the production version of the 1500 Revolution, which will arrive later this year, could look radically different from the concept. Let's just hope the nifty seats will be retained.