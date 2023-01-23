Listen to this article

The BMW X6 is a stylish luxury crossover in its basic form and a Nurburgring natural when it dons the full-fat M suit. In between is the X6 M50i, a potent middle child capable of gobbling up miles of Autobahn at triple-digit speeds without breaking a sweat.

But the X6 in the video above isn’t in stock form. It features a pair of Pureturbos turbochargers added to the 4.4-liter V8 engine, not that the stock X6 M50i was slow by most measurements. The engine made 530 horsepower (395 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque when it rolled off the assembly line. However, the tuned version in the new video from AutoTopNL pumps out 670 hp (500 kW) and 689 lb-ft (935 Nm) of torque. That’s more than even the X6 M Competition, which delivers 617 hp (454 kW).

This extra power lowers the time needed for the crossover to sprint from zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from 4.3 seconds to 3.6. Its top speed increases from 155 mph (250 kph) to over 186 mph (300 kph). The video doesn’t detail all of the crossover’s other upgrades.

While it can crest the 186-mph mark, it doesn’t reach that speed in the video – but it comes close. Other cars on the road limited the driver’s ability to take the X6 to its max velocity, often having to slow down for traffic just before reaching it. However, the crossover reached 180 mph (289 kph) during one of the last runs, which is impressive but still below the claimed top speed.

The revamped X6 in development right now might arrive with some powertrain improvements that could increase output across the model range, but the redesign is still just a mid-cycle refresh. The updates from BMW should include a revamped front fascia and tweaks to the cabin, with electrification and other changes expected to happen under the hood across the entire model range. The X6 should remain a capable Autobahn cruiser for the foreseeable future, and if you need more power, Pureturbos has an upgrade for you.