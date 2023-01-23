Listen to this article

The BMW Alpina B5 GT is a new, limited-production model from the tuner. The B5 GT, available as a sedan or wagon, also packs Alpina’s most powerful engine.

The B5 GT features BMW’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine making 634 horsepower (466 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque in the tuned examples. Alpina added a flow-optimized air intake duck and air intake silencer while updating the engine software and the boost pressure. It makes 13 hp (9 kW) and 36 lb-ft (50 Nm) more than the engine’s stock output.

Gallery: BMW Alpina B5 GT

29 Photos

The tuned 5 Series sedan can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than 3.4 seconds while on its way to a 205-mph (330-kph) top speed. The wagon needs less than 3.6 seconds to complete the sprint and can accelerate to more than 200 mph (322 kph). Alpina routes the power through an updated eight-speed automatic transmission, with four-piston Brembo brakes and 15.5-inch front rotors, and 15.7-inch rear ones providing the stopping power.

Two twin tailpipes stick out the back, coated in titanium nitride to give them their black finish. Alpina offers the B5 GT with its 20-inch, 20-spoke Classic wheel design finished exclusively in Marron Volciano.

Alpina will offer the B5 GT in its standard blue or green exterior colors. However, the tuner will also provide six specialty ones: Arctic Race Blue, Petrol Mica, Verde British Racing, Chalk, Imola Red, and Daytona Violet. Inside, Nappa leather is standard, but full Merino leather is available, along with numerous trim options and other interior upgrades, like Alpina’s Walnut Anthracite fine wood trim.

The tuner also offers the model with a bespoke upholstery that’s available in limited numbers and adds better-bolstered sports seats finished in black Dakota leather with black Alcantara seat inserts, blue accents, and Alpina branding.

The BMW Alpina B5 GT is available to order right now. Deliveries begin this July. The sedan starts at 145,500 euros ($157,889 at today’s exchange rates), while the wagon commands 148,500 euros ($161,144) to start (All prices include the 19% VAT, and they only reflect the German market).