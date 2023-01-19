Listen to this article

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is already in production for the European market. The US version won't go on sale until 2024, which sucks. But it gives tuners and parts builders time to prepare an assortment of aftermarket parts for new owners to attach to the electric van. Prior Design showed off a few styling concepts that previewed the van's styling possibilities.

New wheels, a lowered suspension, and subtle changes to the front and rear fascias can genuinely alter the Buzz's design. The van isn't much more than a rectangular box with a nose, but Prior Design could still tweak the styling and revamp the van's stance.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID. Buzz Concepts By Prior Design

7 Photos

The two-tone white-and-silver example features a more pronounced grille that retains the original's diamond perforations but receives brackets that define the van's face better. Painting it black also helps. It sits above a subtle front bumper spoiler, wrapping around and blending into the new side sills that further lower the car's mass. The white Rotiform wheels add even more style.

The rear's updates are much more subtle, with the EV receiving a sportier diffuser mimicking the full-width taillights' motif. It's a design also used for the extended roof spoiler, tying all the new rear-end elements into the original design. The red-and-black VW wears an even subtler rear diffuser that features a thin red accent.

It'll be interesting to see what aftermarket specialists dream up for the van's exterior. There's only so much one can change, but we're just as excited to see what will happen to the Buzz's spacious interior. Volkswagen already announced its plans to offer a California Camper variant sometime after 2025, but the tuners are already converting the EV into a camper van.

Prior Design's concepts are just a preview of what could be available one day. Any new body kit would negatively ding the EV's range, but it'd likely be marginal in the grand scheme of things. The VW ID. Buzz is a reimagining of an icon, and we can't wait to see enthusiasts get their hands on it and create amazing things with it. It is a blank canvas.