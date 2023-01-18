Listen to this article

The refreshed 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class range arrives with an updated look, improved tech, and powertrain upgrades. The whole family of revised models goes on sale in the US later this year. Pricing will be available closer to their arrival.

2024 Mercedes CLA 250

As the entry point in the lineup, there's the front-wheel-drive CLA 250 and all-wheel-drive CLA 250 4Matic. They continue to use a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 221 horsepower (165 kilowatts). The powertrain gains a 48-volt electrical system and a belt-driven starter-generator that produces 13 horsepower (10 kilowatts) for smoothly driving away when the start-stop system turns off the engine.

The vehicles receive an updated nose with a redesigned front fascia and a star pattern for the mesh in the center grille. The headlights have new graphics inside the lamps. At the back, the designers tweak the diffuser.

Mercedes offers the refreshed CLA 250 models in the new colors Hyper Blue and Starling Blue. There are also three additional wheel designs.

Inside, they now come standard with 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment display. The MBUX software has new Classic, Sporty, and Discreet display styles. The steering wheel gets Nappa leather and a heated version is an option. The updated cabin trim choices include a dark carbon-look material, open-pore brown linden wood, or brown microfiber. The optional Burmester stereo gains Dolby Atmos functionality.

The Parking Package is standard and includes a 360-degree camera view. The available Driver Assistance Package is updated to improve the steering control for the lane-keep assist system.

2024 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and 45 S

The CLA's AMG lineup consists of the 35 and 45 S models. The 35 also gains a 48-volt electrical system and belt-driven starter-generator. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder continues to make 302 hp (225 kW). It now hooks up to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, rather than the current seven-cog setup.

The 45 S now produces 416 hp (310 kW), rather than the previous 382 hp (285 kW). Torque grows to 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters), instead of 354 lb-ft (480 Nm). Mercedes doesn't change the estimated time for acceleration to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) of 4.0 seconds.

The AMG models also receive a new front fascia. The headlights and taillights have revised graphics. The 45 S is available with the AMG Aerodynamics Package Plus that adds a fixed rear spoiler.

The 35 receives three new wheel designs. The standard setup consists of 10-spoke, 18-inch wheels with a high-gloss black finish and machined surfaces. A 19-inch option has five pairs of spokes and comes with either machined surfaces or a machined rim.

The 45 comes standard with the 19-inch design with machined surfaces. The other 19-inch look is optional.

Inside, there the new upholstery options are a mix of Sage Grey and Black MB-Tex or an optional combo of Red and Black leather. Open-pore brown linden wood trim is available. An updated steering wheel has two stacked spokes at the 3 and 9 o'clock positions.