Excluding the Genesis brand, the Grandeur is Hyundai's most luxurious car available. The seventh-generation model premiered back in October 2022 and is available in South Korea as a fancy Calligraphy to mirror the Santa Fe and Palisade SUVs also offered with this high-end trim. In its domestic market, the fullsize sedan (also known as the Azera in other regions) can be had as the Calligraphy Black Ink with everything dark inside and out.

At the time of its reveal, Hyundai didn't go into too many details about the technical specifications. Thankfully, the full info is now available, showing the new Grandeur is bigger than ever. It's 5,035 millimeters (198.2 inches) long, thus making it slightly longer than a Genesis G80 but shorter than the G90. The stately sedan is 1,880 mm (74 in) wide and 1,460 mm (57.5 in) tall, with a generous wheelbase of 2,895 mm (114 in). Depending on trim level, wheel size varies from 18 to 20 inches.

Customers get to pick from three different powertrains, starting with a four-cylinder 2.5-liter mill that makes 195 hp and 248 Nm (183 lb-ft) sent to the front wheels. The bigger 3.5-liter V6 is good for 296 hp and 359 Nm (265 lb-ft) delivered to an optional all-wheel-drive system. Alternatively, an LPG 3.5 model with front-wheel drive runs on liquefied petroleum gas and is rated at 237 hp and 314 Nm (232 lb-ft).

Hyundai sells the 2023 Grandeur in South Korea in Premium, Exclusive, and Calligraphy trim levels, with pricing varying from 37,850,000 won to 46,900,000 won. At current exchange rates, that works out to a surprisingly responsible $30,600 and $38,000, respectively. Of course, options are plentiful. The Black Ink treatment for the Calligraphy is another $1,050, and you'll pay just about the same money for a panoramic sunroof.

The top-of-the-line V6 engine costs an extra $2,000 and adding HTRAC – which isn't offered for the four-cylinder model – is another $1,800. Other goodies include a Rear Seat VIP Package ($1,500), an electronically controlled suspension ($1,000), and a High-Tech Package ($1,200). Even with all the boxes on the options list ticked, a fully loaded Hyundai Grandeur Calligraphy Black Ink costs in its domestic market roughly the same as a base Genesis G80 ($45,000).