Listen to this article

The Hyundai Grandeur was one of South Korea’s first luxury sedans and just recently, a brand new generation of the model was unveiled. The Grandeur has a special place in the hearts of car enthusiasts in the country and there’s no better proof of that than this awesome first-generation Grandeur convertible. It is not an official Hyundai product but that doesn’t make it any less spectacular.

The four-door, five-seat open-top Grandeur you can check out in the video above was in fact built by Peaches. If this is the first time you hear about Peaches, all you have to know is that this is a group of car enthusiasts from South Korea with different skills as music and video directors, fashion designers, and artists and those folks now create some of the wildest aftermarket projects in South Korea.

This particular example is called the Newtro Grandeur and features a topless construction that keeps the original rear quarter glass panels, a touch that is also seen in the model’s modern successor. The exterior of the car is mostly stock aside from special graphics on the hood inspired by traditional Korean furniture art. The sedan no longer has B-pillars but we don’t know what reinforcements have been made to the chassis to make it stronger with the lack of a roof.

The interior carries over its overall design from the original 1980s vehicle but there are a number of unique touches, including a special leather finish for the seats and door panels. A few components have been refabricated, such as the gear lever and a few other buttons on the dashboard.

We have no details regarding the powertrain of this Grandeur Convertible, though Peaches released a video, which showed this is actually a fully operational machine, not just a show car (see above). The first generation of the Grandeur initially had a Mitsubishi-sourced 2.0-liter engine, later replaced by a larger 2.4-liter mill. In the early 1990s, a 3.0-liter V6 was also launched as an option. Just recently, Hyundai presented an official restomod based on the original Grandeur featuring an all-electric powertrain (see the related links module above).

Gallery: Hyundai Heritage Series Grandeur Concept