Listen to this article

With the i Vision Dee introduced last week at CES in Las Vegas, BMW previewed a new design language set to premiere in 2025 with an EV based on the Neue Klasse platform. Inside and out, the concept had an intentionally oversimplified design and a fresh take on the corporate front grille. In an interview with BMWBLOG, the Bavarian brand's design boss announced the kidneys will continue to evolve and more diversification is planned.

Adrian van Hooydonk said the front grille will be tailored to each vehicle to better differentiate models. When asked whether the company has any regrets about the current design in light of the controversy the M3/M4 has generated, the BMW Group's Design Director said:

"We knew that people were going to be talking because of course we know when we're making a change. We also know that getting people talking is not necessarily bad. What would be bad is if people would talk but not buy. But they talk and buy, so then you're still on the right side."

During the same interview, Adrian van Hooydonk said future BMWs will have fewer conventional buttons. However, he said the decision has not been taken to reduce costs because the money is invested elsewhere, so there aren't any financial gains. In addition, reducing interior complexity helps the company in its quest to increase the recyclability of its vehicles.

2023 BMW i Vision Dee concept

103 Photos

While many of the features showcased on the i Vision Dee are purely conceptual, the showcar from CES 2023 did preview a next-generation head-up display. In addition, Adrian van Hooydonk hinted the color-changing paint scheme is more than just a wild idea: "So it's like instant – you dream it, you visualize, you build it…nobody wants to see concepts that perhaps in ten years maybe will influence my life anymore. It has to happen faster.”

BMW intends to follow up on the 3.0 CSL with additional coachbuilding projects, and the head of design didn’t rule out the possibility of doing one based on an electric car. Van Hooydonk said the ultra-exclusive coupe was a dream come true for him, and with the M division celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, it was the right time to make it happen. Part of the same BMW Group, Rolls-Royce has also been working on bespoke products such as the Boat Tail and Sweptail.