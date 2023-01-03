Listen to this article

A new Mercedes-Benz recall affects nearly 125,000 cars. It’s a doozy, too, with problematic models dating back over two decades. According to the company, the glass sunroof panel might not be appropriately secured on certain cars and could detach from the vehicle. The recall involves 123,696 C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class, and CLS-Class models built from 2001 through 2011. It also includes the respective high-powered AMG variants.

According to documents submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the issue first came to Mercedes’ attention in December 2017. The automaker launched an initial investigation into claims from outside the US of the sunroof panel detaching from vehicles. Mercedes discovered throughout the inquiry that the supplier had altered the sunroof’s manufacturing process over the years, changing the drying time for the glass sunroof’s bonding agent.

The findings resulted in the company issuing a recall in December 2019 for the problem. The automaker determined that the bonding agent might not have met specifications during a specific production period. Subsequent investigations continued to discover issues with the part, forcing the automaker to expand the scope of the recall in March 2021.

In the intervening period, Mercedes continued to work with its supplier to determine the extent and cause of the issue. In April 2022, the automaker learned that parts that underwent the complete drying process could still suffer from the separation issue. A few months later, in September 2022, the supplier discovered that several factors during the manufacturing process could have affected the quality of the parts, not just the drying time, leading the automaker to conduct this latest recall.

To rectify the situation, Mercedes will ask owners to take their affected vehicles to the dealer for an inspection. Technicians will replace the sunroof panel as necessary and for free. The automaker will begin notifying customers by mail starting February 21, 2023. While the recall affects 123,000 cars in America, the automaker notes that it has not received any reports of the issue from the US market.