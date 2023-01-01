Listen to this article

Niesmann+Bischoff adds a third name to its range of posh motorhomes. The Arto RV, which is based on a Fiat Ducato, is the newest product of the RV manufacturer. And as with all the campers coming from the German marque, expect a luxurious take on van life with the Arto, and more.

The Niesmann+Bischoff Arto luxury motorhome is available in two different wheelbase lengths and three overall lengths – the shortest being 25.5 feet (7,784 millimeters) long. The options for configurations are vast, allowing maximum flexibility for the buyer. The long-wheelbase versions have three axles instead of just two to handle the extra weight.

As the Arto is based on the Fiat Ducato, there are no passenger or driver doors. While the option is available, Niesmann+Bischoff said that customers prefer not having them for better insulation and superior HVAC. Much of the exterior – which by the way comes with various color combination options – is made from glass fiber-reinforced plastic. The material's scratch-resistant and lightweight.

Those who wish to configure their Arto will begin with the basic layout, which comes with four seats, a fully-equipped kitchen, a spa-like bathroom, a lounge area, and a bedroom with a queen-size bed. There's even an option for a roller garage at the back that can accommodate a motorized scooter. Interior options are aplenty as well, including oak furniture and custom upholstery for an upscale feel.

There are many equipment packs available for the Niesmann+Bischoff Arto, but notable among them is the Lithium Energy Pack, which adds 8,244 euros (around $8,800) and 123 pounds (56 kilograms) to the equation. These come with a major advantage on off-grid adventures by giving you two solar modules, three batteries, and a charger. The company claims that the charging interval is up to nine days.

Niesmann+Bischoff has commenced selling the Arto, with a starting price of $92,300. That's a bit steep price of admission but given what this relatively compact motorhome can offer, it surely joins the proverbial list of posh motorhomes worthy of your attention.