The cargo ship Felicity Ace, which was carrying vehicles from Emden, Germany, to Davisville, Rhode Island, has reportedly caught fire in the Atlantic Ocean. According to the Associated Press, the Felicity Ace sounded an alarm after a fire broke out in the hold, and its crew of 22 abandoned ship and were safely rescued. However, the fire may have destroyed the ship's cargo – largely Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles.

Zerin Dube, who uses the handle SpeedSportLife, posted a screenshot of Porsche’s customer order tracker, which acknowledges that the Felicity Ace was carrying “certain Porsche vehicles” and advises clients to expect contact from their local dealers once the automaker has enough information to understand the full scope of the issue. The Smoking Tire’s Matt Farah says on Twitter that his dealer called him today to inform him that his car was on the cargo ship.

For its part, Porsche released the following statement:

Our immediate thoughts are of the 22 crew of the merchant ship "Felicity Ace", all of whom we understand are safe and well as a result of their rescue by the Portuguese Navy following reports of a fire on board. We believe a number of our cars are among the cargo on board the ship. No further details of the specific cars affected are available at this time – we are in close contact with the shipping company and will share more information in due course. Anyone concerned by the implications of this incident on a car they’ve ordered should maintain contact with the dealer with which their order was placed. As more information becomes available, our dealers will contact every customer affected to discuss next steps.

Now abandoned near the Azores Islands, the Felicity Ace is drifting eastward. According to the website FleetMon, which tracks registered nautical vessels, the onboard automatic identification system is still operational, which should aid salvage and rescue agencies with locating the cargo ship.