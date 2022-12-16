Listen to this article

Ford has taken some shocking decisions in recent months by announcing plans to terminate production of the Fiesta in 2023 while the larger Focus will bow out in 2025. Indirectly replacing these iconic nameplates will be a new wave of electric vehicles, beginning with a "Medium-Size Crossover" teased earlier this year. To be assembled in Cologne, the EV is showing some skin ahead of next year's launch in Europe.

The top teaser was published on LinkedIn by Martin Sander, general manager of the Ford Model e Europe team, while the preview below was released on Twitter by Ford of Europe's marketing boss Peter Zillig. Details about the EV are shrouded in mystery, aside from the fact it will ride on the MEB platform developed by the Volkswagen Group. Consequently, expect some of the technical specifications to be in line with those of the ID.4.

This "Medium-Size Crossover" will slot above an all-electric version of the Puma subcompact crossover the Blue Oval intends to make in Romania and have on sale in 2024. The Dearborn-based marque has also promised a "Sport Crossover" positioned between the model teased here and the already available Mustang Mach-E. Coming in 2024 from the same German factory, that will also sit on the MEB architecture and might be Ford's equivalent of the VW ID.5. Consequently, expect a slightly lowered SUV with a swoopy roofline.

From what we can see so far, Ford's upcoming EV will have more rugged styling than the VW ID.4. It appears to have a boxy design whereas Wolfsburg's electric crossover has a bulbous shape. Judging by the teaser image, the design team has done its job to give the electric SUV a distinct visual identity.

The "Medium-Size Crossover" has been confirmed to offer 311 miles (500 kilometers) of range on a single charge, presumably in the WLTP cycle. As for the "Sport Crossover," it could get the dual-motor setup of the ID.5 GTX with around 300 horsepower. The tie-up between the two refers to a combined volume of 1.2 million vehicles for the two models in a six-year timeframe.