Chevrolet simplified its Colorado lineup for the current-generation truck. All are crew cabs with a short box, and all have a version of the same 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The 2023 Colorado configurator is now live, but despite identical body styles with matching engines across the range, pricing quickly becomes very different as you advance from an entry-level work truck to the flagship ZR2.

Before we talk about the most expensive 2023 Colorado, here's a quick look at the starting prices for different Colorado trim levels.

Model/Trim MSRP (includes a $1,495 destination fee) 2023 Chevrolet Colorado WT 2WD $30,695 2023 Chevrolet Colorado WT 4WD $33,995 2023 Chevrolet Colorado LT 2WD $33,095 2023 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4WD $36,395 2023 Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss (4WD Only) $38,495 2023 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 (4WD Only) $41,395 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 (4WD Only) $48,295

In our search for the most expensive truck, we obviously start with the Colorado ZR2. It features the high-output turbocharged 2.7-liter as standard, developing 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. 17-inch wheels, power heated seats, an 11-inch digital driver display, and the ZR2 off-road package are other notable standard-issue items. The first add-on we come to is the exterior finish, which in this case adds $495 for Radiant Red Tintcoat paint. However, Chevrolet offers several color choices at no additional charge.

That's pretty much where the freebies end. Rather than talk about optional items, it's best to jump into packages as they add just about everything. The big tamale is the Desert Boss Special Edition pack for $9,295. It swaps the normal 17-inch wheels for beadlock rims, adds a bevy of underbody cameras, the off-road bumper with safari bar at the front, the off-road sports bar and roof light bar for the bed and roof, an accessory power distribution box, and plenty of decals to let folks know this is a Desert Boss. Curiously, that doesn't include the $2,495 Recovery Package, which adds a winch and an off-road recovery kit.

Aside from cameras, those two packages don't offer much in the way of tech or driver-assist systems. For that you'll need the ZR2 Convenience Package III ($1,490) and the Technology Package ($950). Those items get you the Safety Package by default, which would otherwise be a $445 addition on its own. Combined, those packages infuse the Colorado ZR2 with wireless phone charging, heated outside mirrors, ventilated seats, adaptive cruise, parking assist, lane-change assist, blind-spot monitoring, HD surround vision, and more.

That doesn't leave much to check for other options. There are some odd omissions from the aforementioned packages, such as an off-road driveshaft for $695 and a power sunroof for $1,000. Small items like cargo bed lights ($350), off-road side steps ($495) and a few other tidbits bring us to a not-insignificant sum of $67,685.

The new Chevrolet Colorado will enter production in the first quarter of 2023.