Supercars and hypercars from Porsche are few and far between as the peeps from Zuffenhausen have launched only three so far: the 959, Carrera GT, and the 918 Spyder. If we're being generous, we can take the ultra-rare 911 GT1 Straßenversion into consideration, but overall, there have been few dedicated flagships over the years. A new one isn't happening anytime soon, with CEO Oliver Blume suggesting it won't be launched in the foreseeable future.

Speaking with Car Magazine, the head honcho said a "hypercar is always a part of Porsche's strategy" and a new one will be introduced only "when it's time to bring it." The 54-year-old executive said the model must earn its hypercar status by ushering in new technologies to create a cutting-edge product. Blume added that "hypercars will play a role for Porsche in the future. But it isn't decided yet." He mentioned it definitely won't arrive before the middle of the decade.

There are bigger fish to fry for the time being considering Porsche is hard at work preparing the next-generation, electric-only Macan delayed until 2024 due to software issues. The 718 Boxster and Cayman will also become EVs around 2025 while a larger zero-emission SUV positioned above the Cayenne has been confirmed for a launch in the latter half of the decade. A second-generation Taycan is also planned and could be complemented by a larger Panamera-like electric model.

As the years go by, the likelihood of a large-displacement gasoline engine for a hypercar decreases. The 918 Spyder was unveiled in production guise nearly a decade ago with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, so expect its successor to be heavily electrified as well. It remains to be seen whether it'll still have a V8 or downsize to a flat-six unless Porsche will skip the gasoline engine altogether and develop an all-electric powertrain.

The good ol' ICE deserves a proper send-off from Porsche before everything becomes electric, so here's hoping the next hypercar will continue to have exhaust tips. If not, we can take comfort from knowing that the 911 will not lose its gasoline engines anytime soon. An electric version has been ruled out this decade, but a non-PHEV hybrid is coming within the next couple of years.

Love it or loathe it, the future is undoubtedly electric. Porsche estimates more than 80 percent of its annual sales by 2030 will be represented by EVs.