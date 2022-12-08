Listen to this article

Land Rover makes very few compromises when it comes to off-road capability. It packs its SUVs with features that allow them to go nearly anywhere. The Defender and Range Rover might look different on paper and in person, but those differences disappear when the two hit the dirt. A new Carwow video pits the two against each other in an off-road battle.

Powering the Range Rover is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine. It produces 530 horsepower (395 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (730 Newton-meters) of torque. The Defender has the larger supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine that pumps out 525 hp (391 kW) and 468 lb-ft (625 lb-ft) of torque. The Defender is heavier than the Range Rover, tipping the scales at 5,738 pounds (2,603 kilograms) and 5,533 lbs (2,510 kg), respectively.

Gallery: 2022 Land Rover Range Rover: First Drive

32 Photos

The first battle – an uphill drag race – is the only one where power somewhat matters. The more potent Range Rover put down its power more smoothly, allowing it to rocket up the hill and beat the Defender to the top. The Range Rover won the second contest, which tested the vehicles’ hill descent control system. They’re quite similar, but the Defender’s driver made an error and lost the race.

The rest of the events tested the SUVs’ maneuverability, traction, and suspension. Navigating a tight forest corridor is easy for both, but the Defender was a bit more graceful than the Range Rover. The Range Rover struggled in the chassis articulation challenge, scraping the bottom of the driver’s side door and causing some damage to the SUV. The Defender might have had less ground clearance, but it had a better approach, breakover, and departure angle.

The two SUVs are pretty similar in the off-road arena, with many differences resulting from different drive modes and configurations. Taking a six-figure SUV to an off-road park seems dicey, but they are capable machines designed to have fun in the dirt, and it’s always nice to see these vehicles used to their full potential, scratches and alh