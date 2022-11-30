Listen to this article

For the record, we don't expect to ever see a Toyota GR Prius enter production. That hasn't stopped pretty much the entire internet from theorizing about such a machine, and the Motor1.com crew certainly loves performance in all automotive genres. So we turned to our digital artist and said what if Toyota actually did it? Here's what we came up with.

The notion of a GR Prius surfaced shortly after the debut of the next-generation 2023 model in early November. That's because it looks pretty darned sporty – an attribute not typically associated with Toyota's enduring hybrid. It's also not slow, with the new Prius Prime PHEV capable of reaching 60 mph in 6.6 seconds. That's side-by-side with an automatic-equipped GR86 sports car, and not far behind the manual version. Toyota proper also stoked the flames with legit GR appearance upgrades already previewed by TRD. It seems a hotter Prius is on everyone's mind right now.

That brings us to our interpretation of how a GR Prius might look. We start at the front with a decidedly aggressive lower fascia, opened up for better engine breathing and brake cooling. Inspiration comes from the GR Corolla, including small heat extractors in the hood and additional fender vents behind the front wheels. The wheel arches are also a smidge wider, though it's more noticeable at the rear. Speaking of which, a moderately aggressive spoiler crowns the decklid, and of course, all the trim is black. Add bigger wheels with bigger brakes behind them, and suddenly you have a GR Prius hybrid.

Such a machine would have to be all-wheel drive. And though a turbocharged three-pot from the GR Corolla would be fun, pumping more power from the existing hybrid powertrain makes more sense here. Then again, we're talking about a high-performance Prius, which doesn't make any kind of sense. Hence why it will almost certainly never happen.

Gallery: Toyota GR Prius Motor1.com Renderings

5 Photos

With renderings on our minds, we talked with Toyota about such an idea. Officially, the automaker has no comment about potential future products. Furthermore, Toyota's chief engineer for the GR86 flat-out said there weren't any new GR models in the works, so don't get your hopes up. Still, this is one of those times where we'd be supremely happy to be wrong.

Looking for more on the new Prius? Check out the Rambling About Cars podcast, available below.