Listen to this article

The McLaren Senna isn’t a new supercar, but it is a rare one. Production of the 500 examples began in 2018, which means there aren’t many in the world, and a recent crash might have further reduced that number. A video from the The Hamilton Collection YouTube channel shows the aftermath of a Senna getting into a bad accident, and the diagnosis for its recovery does not look promising.

It’s unclear how the accident occurred, but the McLaren sustained severe damage to the driver’s front door and wheel, which absorbed the brunt of the impact. It sounds like the McLaren entered an intersection and was T-boned by another car that had an inattentive driver behind the wheel, but details are murky. According to the video, no one was seriously hurt in the accident, but the results looked nasty.

Gallery: 2018 McLaren Senna

22 Photos

The accident caused the driver’s curtain airbag to deploy, blew out the side-window glass, and shattered the door’s see-through glass panel. The front wheel was bent under the car, likely concealing a good amount of suspension damage, and there are more dings along the front bumper. Inside, glass littered the seat and floor.

The video shows the Senna being towed back to the garage for a fuller assessment of the damage, and upon further inspection, it’s possible that the insurance company could total out the car. There’s damage down the side of the McLaren, which will require extensive repairs, and that’s just for what’s visible. The car could have received damage to the carbon-fiber monocoque tub, which would torpedo any plans to fix it or increase the repair bill to eye-watering levels.

It’d be a shame to see the supercar put out to pasture, but The Hamilton Collection eagerly solicited ideas from viewers about what to do with the car in the aftermath. The Senna packs a potent twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that makes 789 horsepower (580 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. With the damage concentrated at the front of the McLaren, there’s a good chance the potent powertrain remains intact and usable.