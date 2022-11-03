Listen to this article

BMW’s strategy for the future includes many new electric vehicles. The Bavarian company already has a solid EV portfolio but even more products are slated to arrive in the next few years. Most (if not all) of them will be based on the company’s new platform that will focus on electrification and now we know a concept previewing the new technologies will arrive very soon.

Earlier today, BMW Group discussed its financial results during the first three quarters of 2022 and Nicolas Peter, a Member of the Board of Management at the company responsible for finances, held a long speech summarizing what the automaker achieved in this period. Peter also briefly mentioned a new concept vehicle that will be unveiled in January next year and will preview the next-generation electric vehicles from Bavaria.

“The next highlight on our road to the Neue Klasse will follow in January 2023. At the CES in Las Vegas, we will be unveiling a Vision Vehicle that will underpin our digital expertise. The future of the BMW Group is electric, circular, and digital,” Nicolas Peter said.

This is literally all the information about the new concept that is available at the moment. We have no idea what size and shape it will have but, obviously, it will be powered by a purely electric system. It will be very interesting to see whether this concept will feature BMW’s new batteries with round cells, promising a major increase in energy density of 20 percent, a 30 percent increased range, and 30 percent faster charging speeds compared to the company’s current EVs.

The first production electric vehicle based on the Neue Klasse family of technologies is expected to be a compact electric sedan. This brand new product will arrive around the middle of the decade and for now, it is known to be an all-electric alternative to the 3 Series sedan. Shortly after that, a compact EV SUV based on the same architecture will follow.

Eventually, BMW will grow its EV family with models ranging “from the high-volume segment to exclusive high-performance models." The company’s combustion-fueled models, meanwhile, will continue to be based on other platforms.