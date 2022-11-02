Listen to this article

Dodge's electric muscle car future has already been set in stone with the introduction of the Charger Daytona SRT Concept back in August. It sure received mixed reactions, with its Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system piquing the most interest from fans and critics alike.

If you're one of those waiting to get their hands on the production version of the Charger Daytona SRT, we have a bit of a bad news for you. You won't be able to tune future Dodge electric muscle cars on your own – not even through a third party tuner.

That's according to Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis, speaking to Carscoops. The reason behind that limitation is that Dodge wants to make sure that customers will tune their electric muscle cars the right way.

Chassis and bodywork modifications will, of course, be allowed. However, when it comes to additional power and better handling, future owners will need to visit their Dodge dealers to get the best out of their cars.

Kuniskis also revealed to Carscoops that there's another reason for this move. With EVs requiring little maintenance compared to their ICE counterparts, dealers will face loss of revenue during the electric era. The dealer-installed tuning packages are envisioned to replace the lost revenue.

Dodge has revealed another version of the Charger Daytona SRT Concept at the ongoing SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The model comes in a tri-coat Stryker Red paint with a black roof and rides on 18-inch carbon fiber wheels.

Beyond the show car's appearance, Dodge has revealed the output levels of the 400-volt version of the electric muscle car, with options between 455 horsepower (340 kilowatts), 495 hp (370 kW), 535 hp (400 kW), 590 hp (440 kW), 630 hp (470 kW), and 670 hp (500 kW). There will be three more outputs available for the top-spec 800-volt SRT Banshee models.