Since the birth of the Gazoo Racing, Toyota has slapped the GR badge on several cars offered in various nations, more often as spruced up models. Full-fledge GR models even wear the badge as their official moniker, namely the GR Supra, GR Corolla, GR Yaris, and GR 86.

Except for EVs – Toyota hasn't introduced a GR EV just yet and there isn't a plan to introduce any in the near future, according to the Toyota GR86's chief engineer.

But if you're yearning for a battery-operated Toyota that's meant for racing, Scalar Performance has just launched the SC1 – the first all-electric amateur touring race car based on the GR86.

Beyond the redone badges and bodywork necessary for racing, the Scalar SC1 foregoes the 2.4-liter FA24D H4 engine of the Toyota GR86 residing at the front, replacing it with a Hypercraft Stealth EV motor on the rear axle. This powertrain revolves up to 12,000 RPM, producing up to 328 horsepower (245 kilowatts) and 345 pound-feet (468 Newton-meters) of torque.

Power is drawn from a Hypercraft 65kWh battery pack that allows up to 45 minutes of continuous racing. With Level 3 (150 kW) charging, filling up take less than 20 minutes, according to SCR. The race car has a curb weight of 3,040 pounds (1,379 kilograms).

Performance-wise, the SC1 can sprint from standstill to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.9 seconds. Top speed is rated at 165 mph (267 km/h).

Scalar says that the SC1 is the first all-electric amateur touring race car. It's also the first club racing electric vehicle approved by the National Auto Sport Association (NASA) for touring car road racing. It will hit the track in summer 2023.

Introduced at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Scalar Performance is now accepting applications for those who'd like to get their hands on one of the ten serialized Founders Limited Edition. Price is not disclosed by the company as of this writing.