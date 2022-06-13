Listen to this article

The Toyota GR86 will go racing in the United States in 2023 as part of the newly launched GR Cup. The one-make racing series will consist of 14 events at 7 tracks across the US.

Toyota Racing Development (TRD) will build the GR86 Cup cars at its facility in Mooresville, North Carolina. The modifications will include Bosch engine management, a Borla exhaust, 22-gallon fuel cell, SADEV six-speed sequential gearbox, Alcon brakes, JRI adjustable shocks, and Toyota Gazoo Racing-designed struts. The body will have a Gazoo-built front splitter, vented hood, carbon-fiber rear wing, and other tweaks. Inside, there will be OMP safety equipment and a roll cage.

Toyota isn't yet announcing the price of the GR86 Cup but says the series offers "affordable competition." The cost and the calendar for next year's events will arrive later this summer.

Racers in the GR Cup will compete for a $1 million total purse and prizes from the series' partners. At the track, competitors will have access to a hospitality area and partner-sponsored displays.

In Japan, the GR86 / BRZ Cup is nine years old. Its current iteration has two classes: Professional for pro drivers and Clubman for amateurs. The 2022 season has five rounds.

The GR86 and BRZ racing in Japan have fewer modifications than the Toyotas competing in the GR Cup in the US. The only mechanical tweaks on them are an engine oil cooler and a rear differential cover with cooling fins. For driver safety, the stripped cabin has a roll cage and safety harness.

After the new generation's arrival last year, Toyota is keeping up interest in the GR86 in the US by launching the Special Edition model. It's available in an exclusive Solar Shift orange color with black stripes on the rear pillar. The Gazoo Racing cat-back exhaust has black chrome tips. The vehicle rides on 18-inch matte black wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. A ducktail spoiler attaches to the rear deck. Inside, there's a mix of faux suede and leather upholstery.

The GR86 Special Edition has the regular model's 2.4-liter flat four-cylinder that makes 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts). Buyers can select a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota is limiting the GR86 Special Edition to 860 units in the US. Pricing for it isn't available yet.