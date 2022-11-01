Listen to this article

The Porsche 718 family has made big performance leaps since its debut, adding flat-six GTS and GT4/Spyder variants for the hardtop Cayman and droptop Boxster. And in 2023, it’ll get a similar match on the visual front via the imaginatively named Style Editions. These new trims will hit European dealers first before crossing the pond at some point next year.

The highlight of the package is the exclusive Ruby Star Neo paint, an almost violent shade of fuchsia that serves as a high-key complement to Porsche’s excellent Frozen Berry Metallic. Porsche says it’s a tribute to the 964 Carrera RS’ Ruby Star, proving once again that the automaker’s back catalog is home to some outstanding exterior colors.

Joining the Style Edition are the 20-inch wheels from the 718 Boxster Spyder, finished in gloss-black as standard, although for our money, the white finish is even neater. To get that, you need to opt for either of the contrast pack, which colors the rear badging and wheels in black or white and adds an over-the-top stripe and traditional PORSCHE door decals to match. Black center-exit exhausts round out the exterior aesthetic.

In the cabin, black upholstery pairs with standard Chalk contrast stitching, an embossed Porsche crest on the headrest, and illuminated door sills. The standard equipment roster is a bit more robust, too, with standard active front lighting, a sport exhaust system, heated front seats, and front and rear parking sensors. Power, though, remains unchanged, with every style edition carrying the 718’s standard turbocharged 2.0-liter flat-four. Output matches the base models at 300 ponies and 280 pound-feet of torque. The 718 Style Editions are available with either a dual-clutch gearbox or a six-speed manual.

Porsche isn’t sharing pricing just yet, as the 718 Style Editions hit dealerships in Europe early next year. The automaker’s US arm isn’t sharing the North American on-sale timing beyond saying it'll be in 2023.