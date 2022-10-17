Listen to this article

The 2023 Honda Civic sedan lineup drops the base LX trim from the lineup. This means that the Sport grade is now the entry-level model with a starting cost of $25,745 (after the $1,095 destination fee) for the four-door. The least expensive four-door model is $2,100 more than last year.

Motor1.com asked Honda about 2023 Honda Civic hatchback prices. A spokesperson told us: "The 2023 Civic Hatchback isn’t on sale yet. So, no pricing is available. It’s expected to go on sale within the next few weeks."

While it's more expensive, the Civic Sport has more standard equipment than the LX. It gets 18-inch gloss black wheels and chrome exhaust trim. Inside, there is leather wrapping around the steering wheel and shift knob. The stereo has eight speakers. There's remote engine start and smart entry with walk-away auto lock.

With the loss of the LX, the Sport is the only Civic available with the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder. It makes 158 horsepower (118 kilowatts) and 138 pound-feet (187 Newton-meters) of torque. The EX and Touring use a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 180 hp (134 kW) and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm). The Sport, EX, and Touring grades come with a CVT.

There's also the Civic Si sedan. It has a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder with 200 hp (149 kW) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm). The only gearbox for it is a six-speed manual.

The table below shows the pricing for the 2023 Civic lineup: