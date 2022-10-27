Listen to this article

Bentley has launched a new Mulliner Riviera Collection for the Continental GT Convertible. The special series celebrates yachting culture and the French Riviera with unique interior and exterior touches. The cars will only be available through Bentley Monaco, the home of high-end yachts.

The Continental GT Convertible is available in three exterior colors that mirror the Mediterranean Sea: Aegean Blue, Aquamarine, and Caribbean Blue. The color covers the exterior, including the carbon-fiber body kit and the deck-lid spoiler.

Inside the Alcantara-trimmed cabin, customers will find Linen hide and personalized Riviera Collection treadplates. The automaker also adds marine knot logos to the headrests and embroidered Riviera trim emblems, which are part of the car’s bespoke Color Split interior.

Mulliner offers three levels of customization that begin with the Bentley Configurator. Here, Curated by Mulliner offers cars and features right online. The second level of personalization is called Mulliner Bespoke, which is only available through retailers like the new Riviera Collection. The ultimate level is Mulliner Coachbuilt, which builds one-off bespoke models like the Batur.

“The Mulliner Riviera Collection shows how Bentley has responded to the high customer demand for personalization and bespoke exclusivity,” said Balazs Rooz, Bentley Europe’s regional director.

Bentley has been putting a larger and larger emphasis on its Mulliner brand in recent years. Since 2020, demand for Mulliner exterior paint has doubled, while personal commissions have tripled, and the company has had no shortage of special models debut over the last few months.

Earlier this month, Mulliner helped a Bentley owner craft two unique aircraft to match the styling of his bespoke Bacalar. Bentley also gave the GTC a pastel makeover for its Beverley Hills, California, retailer, showcasing Mulliner’s customization capabilities.

Sales have also been strong for the company, with the automaker setting a sales record for 2021. The company sold 14,659 cars, a 31 percent increase over 2020, with the Bentayga accounting for 40 percent of the automaker’s total sales. The Continental GT saw a 33 percent increase, with 40 percent of customers picking the GTC. America led the world as the brand’s best-selling region, beating out China by a couple hundred cars.