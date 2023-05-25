Bentley is famous for its premium interiors, and London's Savile Row is renowned for shops creating high-end suits. Now, the automaker partners with the store Huntsman to create vehicles that combine these strengths. They're only available from the Jack Barclay Bentley dealer. No pricing info is available.

The Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase and Continental GTC Speed Huntsman Edition are two new limited-run models that are premiering at the Savile Row Concours. The automaker is producing just five examples of each of them. As a bonus, buyers of these vehicles get a made-to-measure jacket from Huntsman.

Gallery: Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase and Continental GTC Huntsman Edition

14 Photos

The Mulliner personalization division handles outfitting these vehicles. Huntsman Head Cutter and Creative Director Campbell Carey collaborated on the project.

Inside, Huntsman supplies its charcoal four-point star design cloth, and there's honeycomb cross stitching. The brand's logo is on the headrests and treadplates.

The Bentayga EWB Huntsman Edition starts as the Azure model. All of them come with metallic Burgundy exteriors. They ride on 22-inch, 10-spoke wheels. Inside, they get the Airline Seat Specification that features chairs with 22-way adjustment.

The Continental GTC Speed Huntsman Edition comes with a light gray satin body with the Blackline Specification pack that darkens the exterior chrome. It rolls on 22-inch, 10-spoke wheels with a gloss-black finish.

This is not Bentley's first collaboration with Huntsman. In 2019, the companies worked together on a special edition Bentayga. They had the suitmaker's Peck 62 tweed in the cabin.

Bentley frequently introduces limited-run special editions that celebrate various aspects of the brand. For example, it launched the Speed Edition 12 of the Bentayga, Continental GT, Continental GTC, and Flying Spur earlier in May. These models marked a final celebration of the automaker's W12 engine before the end of production in April 2024.

All of these vehicles received the Blackline exterior package and 22-inch wheels. As an option, there was the new body color Opalite that mixed light gray and green. Plus, the models came with a 15 percent scale model of the W12 engine using aluminum from the real powerplant's block.