The Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition gives European customers a chance to get a special version of the new electric sedan. The company is making just 2,500 of them, and they are exclusively available in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, and the Netherlands. Orders for this model start online at 10:00 AM Central European Time on November 9.

The Ioniq 6 First Edition has gloss black trim on the front, side, and rear moldings, in addition to on the mirror caps. The Hyundai H emblems are black aluminum. It rides on 20-inch wheels with an asymmetrical spoke pattern and a matte black finish. This version of the electric sedan is available in Biophilic Blue Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Nocturne Grey Metallic, and Gravity Gold Matte exterior colors.

The interior also gets dark accents. The seats include an exclusive mix of leather and Grey Tartan fabric in the centers. The same plaid pattern appears on the Econyl floor mats. The headliner is black.

The Ioniq 6 First Edition comes with all-wheel drive and the larger 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The dual-motor powertrain makes 320 horsepower (239 kilowatts) and 446 pound-feet (605 Newton-meters). This model with the 20-inch wheels has an estimated range of 322 miles (519 kilometers) in the WLTP test.

Customers of this special model get a free one-year subscription to the Ionity Premium package that offers discounted pricing at applicable chargers.

Deliveries of the Ioniq 6 First Edition will happen between March and April 2023. In the UK, prices start at £54,995.

The Ioniq 6 can go as far as 381.5 miles (614 kilometers) in the WLTP test for the model with the 77.4-kWh, rear-wheel drive, and 18-inch wheels. The 20-inch wheels cut this to 339 miles (545 kilometers).

With AWD and 18-inch wheels, the Ioniq 6 can go 362 miles (583 kilometers) on a charge.

Finally, the smaller 53.0-kWh pack with rear-wheel drive and 18-inch wheels has the lowest range of 267 miles (429 kilometers).