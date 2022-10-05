Listen to this article

It was July when Hyundai unveiled the Ioniq 6 as a follow-up to the 2020 Prophecy concept. The sedan's swoopy shape is not just for the sake of styling as it helps the Tesla Model 3 rival lower the drag coefficient to 0.21. These efforts to make the body as streamlined as possible are paying off as the WLTP numbers are in and they're impressive. In its thriftiest spec, it will cover 614 kilometers (381.5 miles) before running out of juice.

To achieve this range, you'll have to get the Long Range model with the 77.4-kWh battery, two-wheel drive, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Upgrade to the bigger 20-inch set while sticking to the single-motor setup and the WLTP rating significantly drops to 545 km (339 miles). Should you want AWD, the Ioniq 6 with the smaller wheels will travel for 583 km (362 miles) or 519 km (322 miles) with the larger alloys. As for the Standard model with the 53-kWh pack, 2WD, and 18-inch wheels, it has the lowest range of them all, at 429 km (267 miles).

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 can travel slightly farther than the Model 3 since the Tesla has a maximum range of 602 km (374 miles). As usual, the range varies greatly depending on several factors (driving style, traffic, temperature), and we all know WLTP tends to be overly optimistic compared to the EPA rating. That said, it's closer to reality than the previous NEDC test cycle.

Once energy is running low, the South Korean electric sedan can replenish its battery from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 18 minutes. With support for 800V ultra-fast charging, 15 minutes will be enough for as much as 351 kilometers (218 miles). Looking at the maximum range possible, it's quite similar to a gasoline-fueled car, and with charging times dropping, EVs are becoming more and more alluring.