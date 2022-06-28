Listen to this article

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 finally reveals its uncamouflaged body and interior in detail. For now, the company is only highlighting the upcoming electric sedan's design. Technical info reportedly arrives on July 14.

Hyundai's teasers for the Ioniq 6 pitched the vehicle as an "electrified streamliner," and the company wasn't lying. The body has an arched shape that makes it look like the car would glide through the air. The design relationship with the earlier Prophecy concept is clear. At this time, we have no details about the model's drag coefficient to know how aerodynamic it really is.

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 6 Design Debut

14 Photos

The front end has clean, minimalist styling. The lower fascia includes vertical portions on each side. The hood is smooth, and the raised sections for the headlights lead to the A-pillars.

Along the sides, the arching beltline along the doors accentuates the roof's curvature. There's some subtle sculpting along the lower section of the doors. The vehicle in these pictures has rear-facing cameras instead of mirrors. The wheels have a complex, asymmetrical spoke pattern.

The Ioniq 6 has a sporty rear end. There's a spoiler at the base of the back window. Below it, there's a subtle ducktail spoiler that incorporates into the tail's sculpting. The full-width taillights have square, pixel-like elements that lend a vaguely retro-futuristic aesthetic to the design. The lower fascia has a pair of vertical elements with red and white reflectors in small, square elements, which matches the other rear lamps.

Hyundai also isn't providing any technical details about the interior, but we can learn a lot just by looking at the pictures. Separate screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment share a single bezel. On the outer edges, the dashboard arches upward to create space for the displays that show the side camera video feed. A panel below the dash has an array of capacitive buttons for operating the HVAC system.

There's a two-spoke steering wheel with capacitive buttons on each side. Four, square lights are in the center of the wheel. It's not clear whether this is purely decorative or serves some function.

These photos of the cabin show a strip of purple accent lights on the dashboard and blue illumination coming from the lower door panels. We don't know whether owners can change these colors because the bright shades might not be to everyone's taste.

The Ioniq 6 rides on the E-GMP platform that is also underneath the Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. The sedan will reportedly come with a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack. With two electric motors, expect an output of around 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts). Single-motor and more performance-focused versions are possible, too.