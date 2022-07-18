Listen to this article

Hyundai is on a roll with its new electric vehicles. Following the discontinuation of the original Ioniq (check out the related links block below), the South Korean manufacturer now has the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 EVs, both featuring solid tech and a design that is unlike anything else on the market. The latter is the newer and hotter product and our friends and colleagues from Kolesa.ru decided to see whether they can make a more practical version of the zero-emissions sedan.

The result is the electric shooting brake – or, rather, electric wagon – you see pictured in the gallery below. From the front, there are no changes but at the back, there’s a modified roof line, a different boot lid, and a new roof spoiler. We have to admit we love what we see and we find this new wagon version very, say, natural in its design.

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 6 shooting brake renderings

3 Photos

The good news is that an Ioniq 6 shooting brake (or whatever Hyundai decides to call it since a shooting brake technically has just two doors) is not out of the question. In a recent interview, SangYup Lee, Hyundai’s chief designer, admitted he could make a great hatchback out of the Ioniq 6 by turning it into a shooting brake. This is obviously not a confirmation that a more practical EV is in the works but at least a hint that the automaker is not against building one.

Earlier this month, a different rendering proposed a more traditional station wagon design for the Ioniq 6, whereas this one goes for a more sloped roofline. We like both ideas and we are sure there is enough demand for zero-emissions wagons in markets like Europe. After all, the EV wagon segment is limited only to the relatively basic MG5 Electric and the much more powerful and expensive Porsche Taycan Cross/Sport Turismo.

As a final note, we’ll remind you that the Ioniq 6 will go on sale with a choice between 53.0- or 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery packs. In terms of power, there's a standard rear-wheel drive model and an optional dual-motor version. There’s no information regarding the output of the former but the more powerful one makes the same 320 horsepower (239 kilowatts) and 446 pound-feet (605 Newton-meters) as the all-wheel-drive Ioniq 5.