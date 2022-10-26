Listen to this article

The Acura Integra returned to the automaker's lineup earlier this year. The company has tapped three tuners to design their take on the sport sedan, with the cars making their public debut over the weekend. However, Acura will also display the cars at this year's SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The tuners are Daijiro "Dai" Yoshihara, Sara Choi, and Coco Zurita.

Yoshihara's Integra, built by Evasive Motorsports, stands out with its Voltex fender flares, a massive rear wing, and a body kit. The sedan rides on 22-inch wheels wrapped in Yokohama A005 racing tires and receives an upgrade for the front brakes.

The inside reflects Yoshihara's racing experience, featuring a six-point roll cage, Kevlar racing seats, six-point harnesses, a race dash, and an adjustable short shifter. Performance upgrades include a new air filter, a Spoon Sports exhaust, and a CSF front intercooler and charge pipe.

Sara Choi's Integra is a race car for the streets. The white sedan, finished in a wrap, sports white Advan RSDF 19-inch wheels, which are just the start of the car's visual upgrades. The car, built by Tony Star Performance, wears a custom body kit that gives the Integra new front and rear bumpers, a large wing, fender flares, and side sills. The powertrain receives a GReddy Performance intercooler, a GReddy oil cooler, and a Sports Touring cat-back exhaust system.

Coco Zarita's Integra takes on a more menacing look with a "Gotham Gray" 3M wrap. Carbon mirrors add to its dark aesthetic, as do the black Kensei KNP 18-inch wheels. Chassis upgrades include a front upper struts bar and RSR Sport-I coilovers.

Wilwood six-piston front brakes provide the stopping power, with the car receiving minor powertrain upgrades that include a new exhaust, a cold air intake, and an intercooler. Inside, the Acura features Momo seats, a six-point harness, and a Momo racing steering wheel.

The Acura Integra debuted with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It produces 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 192-pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) of torque. The A-Spec package features a six-speed manual with rev-matching and a limited-slip differential. The 2023 Integra has a $31,895 starting price but can reach over $45,000 with packages and options.