As the new Acura Integra makes its way to owners, we are getting an idea of real-world power output from its engine. It seems trendy these days for automakers to underpromise and overdeliver when it comes to horsepower, and that seems to hold true for the latest 'teg.

A new video from Hondata bolts an Integra A-Spec with the six-speed manual to a hub dyno for both baseline and tuned testing. The baseline represents the Acura in stock trim, and the data shows no less than 234 horsepower. Keep in mind, that's power as recorded at the wheels. Parasitic power loss through the driveline of a manual-equipped vehicle is widely accepted at 10 percent, which means the engine in this particular Integra could develop upwards of 260 hp. That's quite a jump from the 200 ponies Acura claims from the factory.

However, there are a couple of caveats to consider. A commenter on the YouTube video explains that this type of dyno, while great for tuning and measuring power gains, often reads a bit higher than a Dynojet drum-style setup commonly used in the motoring world. It's a point that Hondata agrees with, and the hub dyno can also help reduce a bit of parasitic loss. So while 234 is certainly stout, 215 to 220 might be a figure that better represents stock engine output.

Gallery: 2023 Acura Integra

41 Photos

That's still well above what Acura claims, and it's a bit higher than an Integra dyno run we saw in June on a Dynojet. However, it's pretty darned close to a 2022 Civic Si that Hondata tested at its facility in November 2021, using the same hub dyno. We've also seen other Civic Si runs that fall around 220 hp. The Integra and Civic Si share the same engine and manual transmission combo, and the limited data we have thus far points towards a singular conclusion. The turbocharged 1.5-liter engine in these cars could actually make 40 to 50 hp more than advertised.

Will the Honda Civic Type R be underrated when it finally debuts? We can't wait to see dyno runs from Honda's hottest hatch once it finally goes on sale, which the automaker says will happen before the end of the year.