The 2023 Acura Integra debuted in March 2022. At the time, automaker representatives said it would be priced at around $30,000. Now, we know exactly what it will cost: $31,895 for the base model. That includes a mandatory destination fee of $1,095.

What do you get at that price point? All Integra models feature the same 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder available in the Honda Civic Si, creating 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) of torque. A 10.2-inch digital instrument display and a 7.0-inch center infotainment screen are standard, as are a suite of driver-assist and safety features in the AcuraWatch system. That includes traffic jam assist in models with the CVT, which is also the standard-issue transmission for the Integra line.

Enthusiasts are naturally interested in the six-speed manual transmission. It's available in the upgraded Integra A-Spec trim, however, you can only get it with the Technology Package, which pushes the cheapest manual-equipped Integra to $36,895. Along with the manual, the A-Spec and Technology Package adds a larger infotainment screen, a heads-up display, an upgraded stereo, a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, various drive modes, and there's a limited-slip differential for managing power at the front wheels. For 2023, the Integra A-Spec with Technology Package serves as the flagship of the line.

Here is a complete price breakdown between Integra trim levels. Note the six-speed manual is a no-cost option on the range-topping Integra.

2023 Integra Trim Level Transmission Price (before $1,095 destination) Total MSRP
Integra CVT $30,800 $31,895
Integra A-Spec CVT $32,800 $33,895
Integra A-Spec w/ Technology Package CVT or 6-Speed Manual $35,800 $36,895

By comparison, the Honda Civic Si with the same powertrain starts at $28,315. However, it must be noted that the Honda is only available in sedan format versus Integra's five-door hatchback design. The Si also doesn't feature Integra's adaptive dampers or drive modes, as well as various tech upgrades like the heads-up display. New Integras also come with Acura's maintenance program that includes select factory-scheduled service visits for the first two years or 24,000 miles of ownership.

The 2023 Acura Integra will reach dealerships beginning in early June.

Source: Acura

