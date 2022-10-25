Listen to this article

Ford is not wasting any time as the order banks for the 2023 Escape are already open to coincide with the crossover's refresh unveiled earlier today. The structuring has been revamped with the model year change and includes the following trim levels: Base, Active, Platinum, ST-Line, ST-Line Select, ST-Line Elite, and the Plug-In Hybrid. Math starts at $27,500 for the Escape Base, which makes it $315 more expensive than the old 2022 Escape S.

Factor in the $1,495 destination charges and you're looking at $28,995 for the most attainable 2023 Ford Escape money can buy. Up next is the Active from $30,340, with both trim levels featuring standard front-wheel drive and optional AWD. The ST-Line will set you back $31,335 and is available with AWD at an additional cost. The all-paw setup is standard on the ST-Line Select and ST-Line Elite, with the former retailing from $35,535 with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost while the latter is $39,955 with the 2.5-liter Hybrid.

2023 Ford Escape

23 Photos

Priced between the ST-Line Select and ST-Line Elite is the more luxurious Platinum retailing from $37,460 with the hybrid powertrain. The most expensive of the bunch is the Plug-In Hybrid as it kicks off at $39,995. The configurator will be up and running soon on Ford's website ahead of early 2023 when dealers will begin to get the refreshed compact crossover.