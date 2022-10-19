Listen to this article

The British tuner BBR has two new stages of supercharger kits for the 2015 to 2019 Mazda Miata. They can push the output from the 2.0-liter engine to 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts), which is a major upgrade from the standard 155 hp (116 kW).

The core of both stages is the installation of a Rotrex supercharger. The compact unit occupies a discrete space just ahead of the engine underneath the hood.

Gallery: Mazda MX-5 Miata ND Supercharged To 250 HP By BBR

15 Photos

"Opting for the Rotrex supercharger enables BBR’s most straightforward forced induction install to date, meaning that it is well within the capabilities of most DIY mechanics and easy for any professional," said BBR’s Neil Mckay.

The stage one kit pushes the Miata's output to 225 hp (168 kW) and 200 pound-feet (271 Newton-meters), versus 148 lb-ft (201 Nm) stock. The additional power lets the sports car reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 5.3 seconds, which is a 2.0-second improvement in acceleration to that speed.

The kit includes the supercharger and all of the necessary mounting hardware. It also comes with an oil cooler and intercooler. Updated ECU software maximizes the effect of the upgrade.

BBR charges £3,895 ($4,366 at current exchange rates) for just the parts or £4,490 ($5,029) with the ECU upgrade.

The stage 2 kit adds even more equipment. There's a four-into-one stainless steel exhaust manifold that routes to a 2.5-inch diameter center section with a sport catalytic converter. The pipe then goes to a rear silencer, and the gases exit out of a pair of polished tips. BBR's dyno shows the upgraded engine making 245 hp (183 kW) and 216 lb-ft (293 Nm).

As an option, buyers who intend to spend time on track can upgrade to a Forge Motorsport intercooler with a larger core for better maintaining inlet temperatures. The engine output allegedly grows to 250 hp, and the Miata can hit 60 mph in 5.1 seconds.

The stage 2 kit is £5395 ($6,045) for the hardware. Adding the ECU software takes the price to £5,990 ($6,709).

BBR says that it's currently working on a supercharger package for this generation of Miata with the more powerful, 181-hp (135-kW) tune of the 2.0-liter engine.

Spy shots from September 2022 might be our first hint that Mazda is preparing some updates to the Miata.