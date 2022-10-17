Listen to this article

The current generation of the Volkswagen Tiguan has been on sale since 2016 and it’s already starting to show its age. While it’s still performing decently on the European market, there are already newer and more attractive products in the segment. Volkswagen is not happy with the Tiguan’s declining sales and is already working on its replacement. We spied the new Tiguan a number of times in the last several weeks and today we can share exclusive renderings previewing the SUV’s final design.

We tasked our artists to draw their best and most accurate digital picture of the third-gen Tiguan based on the spy photos of the model we have. The result is the shiny blue family vehicle you can see in the gallery attached below with design influences from the Golf and Volkswagen’s ID range of electric vehicles. The SUV from Wolfsburg doesn’t look dramatically different compared to today’s model, though there are a number of important visual changes planned.

Gallery: 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan renderings

4 Photos

In this rendering, the front fascia of the Tiguan MK3 is characterized by a thinner mask highlighted by a coast-to-coast LED strip, which will probably be available only on the more expensive trim levels. Based on the spy shots, there seems to be a large grille in the lower section of the fascia, surrounded by vertical air intakes. A pair of sweptback headlights complete the changes at the front.

While on the outside the Tiguan seems almost like a facelift for the current model, especially in terms of overall shape and size, the vehicle will receive a completely new interior design. The spy photos have shown an entirely new dashboard dominated by a larger touchscreen on the center console, which sticks out from the dashboard like a tablet. It seems that Volkswagen will retain the same annoying climate controls as in the current Golf. The air vents for the HVAC are located underneath the screen.

The new Tiguan won’t go fully electric. With the ID family now consisting of several battery-powered high-riding vehicles, the Tiguan will continue to be offered with combustion engines and even a diesel for the European market seems likely. A plug-in hybrid powertrain also seems certain at this point.