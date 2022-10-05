Listen to this article

Acura will open the reservation books for the TLX Type S PMC Edition tomorrow, October 6, 2022. The automaker has plans to produce just 300 examples of the limited edition performance sedan for the American market, all hand-assembled at the firm’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio where it will be manufactured by the same technicians who also build the NSX Type S sports car.

Acura will assemble 100 units in each of the three available colors – Curva Red, 130R White, and Long Beach Blue. The reservation books will first open for the Curva Red hue and will be followed by the 130R White on November 9, and Long Beach Blue on December 8. There’s no detailed pricing information, though Acura says the MSRP is expected to be in the low-to-mid $60,000 price range.

Regardless of the paint choice, the buyers will receive 20-inch wheels as standard, featuring a Y-spoke design inspired by the NSX and a copper-colored finish. Wrapped around the alloys are Pirelli P-Zero tires in 255/35 size. Other subtle exterior tweaks include a carbon fiber decklid lip spoiler, a carbon fiber rear diffuser, lower-side sill garnish, and gloss-black exterior badging.

The Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition shares its powertrain with the TLX Type S, which means there’s a standard 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine under the hood. Mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, the mill sends 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts) and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) of torque to all four wheels.

Stopping power is provided by Brembo brakes, while a modified double-wishbone suspension helps the car stay on track during spirited driving. The fast sedan also has a Type S-exclusive Sport+ driving mode that sharpens the responses of the engine, transmission, and steering for “even greater performance and driver enjoyment.”

Onboard, you’ll find luxury goodies such as 16-way adjustable driver and passenger seats, a 17-speaker premium audio system, and a 10.2-inch infotainment screen. The safety and assist suite of systems includes the AcuraWatch family of technologies, including the world’s first front passenger airbag designed to reduce head rotation in the case of an accident.