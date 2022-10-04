Listen to this article

It’s been a long journey for the Pininfarina Battista to US roads. The company debuted the car as a concept in 2018 and announced today that it would deliver the first cars destined for US clients this month.

The electric hypercar boasts 1,900 horsepower (1,417 kilowatts) and 1,696 pound-feet (2,300 Newton-meters) of torque. It has four electric motors and a 120-kilowatt-hour battery from Rimac. The car can accelerate to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than two seconds.

The first Battista to arrive in the US is completely bespoke. The West Coast client chose a silver and carbon-fiber theme with red aluminum details. It features matching red brake calipers and center lock rings, which compliment the car’s gloss-black wheels. The EV also comes with the Carbon Accent Package.

Inside, the tanned leather interior lacks any chrome. The red leather seats feature black contrast stitching and quilting. Pininfarina also uses black quilting on the center console and door inserts. The car even comes with a bespoke key, as the client requested.

The second Battista coming to the US is one of the Anniversario models – one of five. All were sold to US clients, and the car requires more time to build than the standard Battista.

According to the company, the Anniversario edition requires 14 craftspeople and 1,340 hours to complete. The regular Battista has 10 craftspeople producing it, needing 1,250 hours to construct. The car moved through 14 stations before being finished. Pininfarina will deliver the Anniversario variant to its US owner later this month.

Pininfarina will present the cars to their owners at an event in New York this month. The company will also deliver the vehicles alongside its newly created four-piece luggage collection designed to fit perfectly in the Battista. The collection includes a cabin travel bag, a suit bag, a shoe bag, and a weekend holdall. Pininfarina can match the luggage to each car’s specifications.

Automobili Pininfarina will produce just 150 Battista supercars, which kicked off production this summer. We had the opportunity to drive one in 2021, and you can check out the first drive review here.