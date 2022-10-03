Listen to this article

The Lincoln Mark VIII made some waves when it debuted for 1993. Its rounded body was a sharp departure from the Fox-body-based Mark VII that came before it. The angled center stack gave the driver a cockpit-like feel behind the wheel, and under the hood was a new Ford 4.6-liter DOHC 32-valve V8 making 280 horsepower. It was also rather pricey, and by the end of the run in 1998, Mark VIII sales had plummeted.

Now, you can sample the ultimate evolution of Lincoln's sport coupe pretty much as it was 24 years ago. We came upon this Craigslist post for a 1998 Collector's Edition Mark VIII LSC with a claimed 898 miles showing on the digital odometer. It's listed as having the "lowest mileage in existence" for a Mark VIII and it's supported by a photo showing exactly that number. We also get a photo showing the Collector's Edition badge, identifying it as number 424. According to Markviii.org, 1,386 were built all total so it's indeed a rare machine.

Gallery: 1998 Lincoln Mark VIII For Sale

6 Photos

The exterior is finished in White Pearlescent Tri-coat Metallic with the Prairie Tan leather interior. Collector's Edition models also received wood trim inside, including the shifter for the four-speed automatic transmission. In LSC trim, the 4.6-liter V8 made 290 hp for 1998, and like all Mark VIIIs, power went to the rear wheels.

This car is listed for sale in California, coming from a private collection. It's also listed as one of 32 made with California emission specifications, and being a final-year Mark VIII, it wears the facelifted exterior that debuted in 1997. And there's no easy way to say it – the asking price is $105,000.

The listing does say serious offers will be considered, and we do know there's still a devoted following for the Mark VIII. Whether there's anyone devoted enough to pay Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing money remains to be seen, but this car does look like a proper late-1990s time capsule. It also represents the end of a long era for Lincoln, closing the book on the brand's luxury two-door coupe. If it's a bit much for your budget, Kelley Blue Book pegs a typical low-mile Mark VIII LSC at around $5,000. This car, however, is decidedly not typical.