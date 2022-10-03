Listen to this article

The current-generation GMC Acadia is getting along in years. It debuted in 2016 as a 2017 model, and now we have our first look at its replacement. Hiding under heavy camouflage is the next-gen SUV that should debut for 2024.

The thick covers obscure most details, but a discerning eye can find some interesting features. Among other things, this test vehicle looks a bit larger than the Acadia you can buy today. We're expecting it to grow in size a bit, adopting a brawnier persona similar to the first-generation model. Our spy photographer caught the SUV with its headlights on, and we can easily see a split arrangement similar to the GMC Canyon, which debuted its new generation earlier this year. Smaller lights at the top appear narrow and thin, with bigger C-shaped housings containing lights further down.

Gallery: 2024 GMC Acadia Spy Photos

11 Photos

The SUV's face looks quite large and chunky, though it could give way to softer lines at the back. Quarter panels look flared slightly, though the shape could be exaggerated thanks to bulky taillights that are likely placeholders. Amid all the talk about the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Equinox EV, we're treated to a pair of bright exhaust tips mounted neatly beneath the rear bumper. This particular SUV definitely isn't electric.

Our first look at the next Acadia isn't limited to outside shots. Our photographer managed to get up close for a glimpse inside, though nearly everything is covered. Still, our source was able to confirm the existence of Super Cruise in the completely new cabin. A digital instrument display likely lives behind the steering wheel, and we can see barely see the new center display perched above climate vents.

At this stage, we have no information on what might be happening underneath the new body. The current model is available with either a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 228 horsepower, or a 3.6-liter V6 good for 310 hp. A plot twist might come with the turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder used in both the new Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado, adapted for use in the Acadia. That one engine delivers between 237 and 310 hp depending on its tune.

Our spy sources believe the new Acadia will be a 2024 model. That means a debut should take place next year, likely in the first half of 2023.

There's more GMC news and other automotive content available in the Rambling About Cars podcast, featured below.