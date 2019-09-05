Hot on the heels of the Scala Monte Carlo’s debut, Skoda is now introducing the same high-end trim level for its Kamiq small crossover. Many moons after the Yeti Monte Carlo, its direct replacement combines a generous list of standard equipment with several cosmetic changes inside and out to create what will effectively serve as the flagship version.

Starting on the outside, the Kamiq Monte Carlo gets full-LED headlights and a glossy black frame around the front grille. There’s more of that black noticeable on the bumper and the side mirror caps, while the roof rails and the side sills have also received the dark treatment. Even the “SKODA” lettering on the tailgate is now black, as is the “KAMIQ” model designation.

Rounding off the upgrades on the outside are the full-LED taillights, a panoramic sunroof, tinted rear windows, black rear diffuser, and the special badging. The 2020 Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo will come as standard with unique 17-inch alloy wheels, but those willing to spend extra will be able to opt for a larger 18-inch set.

Stepping inside the cabin, the posh subcompact crossover has a pair of height-adjustable sports seats with built-in headrests and an upholstery design reserved to the Monte Carlo trim. Red stitching creates a visual contrast in what is a predominately black cabin, and it has been applied to the perforated leather on the steering wheel as well as on the leather covering the old-school handbrake lever and gear selector.

Much like the aforementioned Scala Monte Carlo, the new Kamiq version has red LED ambient lighting and special interior trim to separate it from the lesser trim levels. An aluminum look for the pedals has been applied, while the black headliner and chrome air vents are also part of the package. The black “KAMIQ” lettering on the side sills and new floor mats complete the look.

Heading to the Frankfurt Motor Show next week, the new Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo will go on sale in the last quarter of the year and will be available with all the engines.