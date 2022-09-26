Listen to this article

The Mitsubishi Outlander received a major overhaul for the SUV's fourth generation. The entire model lineup underwent a redesign, including the plug-in hybrid variant. Mitsubishi will begin Outlander PHEV sales in select US markets this November, and it'll cost $39,845 when it arrives, excluding the destination charge that is dependent on the location.

Cars heading to Hawaii and Alaska will receive a $1,470 destination charge, while cars destined for the continental US are a tad cheaper with a $1,345 fee. This brings the Outlander PHEV's starting price to $41,315 and $41,190, respectively.

The Outlander PHEV debuted boasting 54 miles (87 kilometers) of all-electric range, Mitsubishi achieved that figure on the forgiving European test cycle. The SUV will return 38 mi (61 km) of range in the US. The automaker claims that the SUV can offer up to 420 mi (674 km) of driving distance with a single tank of fuel and a single charge.

The Outlander PHEV packs a 2.4-liter four-cylinder Atkinson cycle gasoline engine and two electric motors. The combined output is 248 horsepower (184 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque. The previous Outlander PHEV made 221 hp (165 kW). The new SUV has a 350-volt, 20-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, with a 40 percent improvement in range compared to the previous model. DC fast charging can refill the SUV to 80 percent in about 38 minutes.

The SUV also arrives with a larger, 14.8-gallon fuel tank and Mitsubishi's Super All-Wheel Control system. The engine and one electric motor power the front wheels while just an electric motor turns the rear ones. The Outlander PHEV will also have Mitsubishi's Active Yaw Control.

The entry-level, non-PHEV 2022 Outlander starts at $26,995 (excluding the destination charges). While the hybrid is much more expensive, Mitsubishi says that customers have been reserving the model at dealers for months. "We can't wait to start delivering on that excitement," said Mark Chaffin, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors North America, who called the model the "pinnacle" of the automaker's engineering.

The Outlander PHEV wears the same styling as the non-plug-in model, which carries over to the interior. The model's stylish cabin is the same as the other variants, save for hybrid-specific display readouts. Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales will begin nationwide after going on sale in select markets this November.