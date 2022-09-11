Listen to this article

The debut of the 2023 Lincoln Corsair is just around the corner. To pump up its debut, Ford's luxury brand has dropped a final teaser of the compact crossover on its Facebook page. The teaser, which you can see atop this page, shows a few details of the updated fascia, which include the daytime running lights (DRLs) and the larger grille hiding behind the shadows.

We know that the grille would be larger, thanks to the recent citings of the 2023 Corsair back in July. The spied prototype has dropped significant amount of camo to reveal some parts of the fascia. The gallery below shows the photographs captured by our spies.

Gallery: 2023 Lincoln Corsair Spy Photos

10 Photos

Based on the spy shots, the Corsair will take design cues from the Lincoln Navigator for its mid-cycle refresh. There could be changes on the sculpting of the bumper as well as the driving lights, but those are still a mystery at this point.

The rest of the vehicle were uncovered in the previous sighting, though. This means the changes are reserved for the front face, but we're expecting updates inside the vehicle as well. Moreover, there are speculations that there will be changes under the hood based on the strange box bolted to the back of the SUV near the exhaust during a previous prototype sighting.

Of note, Lincoln currently offers the outgoing Corsair with a turbocharged 2.0-liter, a turbocharged 2.3-liter, or a 2.5-liter plug-in hybrid. An all-electric Corsair-E will be offered starting in 2026; Lincoln will launch its first electric vehicle sometime before then.

In any case, we'll know the truth soon as Lincoln is set to debut the 2023 Corsair on September 12. Whether there's an update with the Corsair's powertrain or an improvement in the cabin, we're now in a few hours. As always, watch this space to catch the latest updates.