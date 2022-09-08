Listen to this article

The Lincoln Navigator is having difficult times in the United States where it has been recalled numerous times in the last several months. Sales in the country remain relatively stable though, and it seems that the Chinese market is also contributing heavily to the Navigator’s successful business case. To celebrate its flagship SUV’s performance on the market in the People’s Republic, the automaker launches a new special edition model.

The Navigator One is a China-only super luxurious version of the model with a production limited to just 30 units. It is based on the Navigator L long-wheelbase variant and was unveiled during the Chengdu Motor Show last week. It has features that are not available on the US-spec Navigator and are likely to remain exclusive to the Navigator One.

What is usually a three-row family hauler has now been transformed into a luxury cocoon for two passengers at the back sitting in captain’s chairs. A massive center armrest is where a tablet is installed, providing easy control of the machine’s luxury features at the back. These include starlight LED elements integrated into the roof liner, a TV screen for infotainment functions, and a sound bar sitting coast-to-coast under the TV.

The highlight of the interior extras has to be the Jian ware tea set. The devil’s in the details and this approach can be best seen in the grate on the console for pouring away tea, which is a common Chinese tea serving practice. On the outside, the Navigator One is distinguished by its two-tone silver-purple paint color and 22-inch wheels.

There’s no information regarding the engine under the hood but we believe it’s the 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 mill. In this application, it delivers 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque, delivered to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

The order books for the Navigator One opened during the Chengdu Motor Show and we are hearing all 30 units may have already been sold.